2 men accused of having sex with minor in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are accused of having sex with a minor in Swatara Township.

Police say Malik Warren and Andrew Johnson, both 21 years old, invited the victim to a hotel room on July 21, where they allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse.

Warren and Johnson are charged with statutory sexual assault: 4-8 years older and corruption of minors, court documents show.

Both men waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Formal arraignment is scheduled for November 8.