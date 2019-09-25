A cool and comfortable night ahead, a stray shower possible Thursday as a cold front swings through!

ANOTHER COMFORTABLE NIGHT: High pressure remains in control through the rest of tonight before a wave of low pressure begins to close in out of the west. This means clear skies, calm winds, and northerly flow that will all contribute to another cool and comfortable night. Temperatures will likely not be as cool as last night, but we should still be able to drop off into the upper 50s tonight. High pressure moves off to the east tonight and makes way for a cold front that will move through tomorrow. Temperatures out ahead of the front will likely climb into the mid 80s, but will be knocked back a touch as we push ahead into the last day of the work week. Warmer temperatures arrive this weekend!

MINOR STORM CHANCES AHEAD: As a cold front swings through tomorrow afternoon, we’ll bring back a tiny chance for a stray shower. The front will likely be moisture starved and with dry air already encompassing the area, it will likely eat away at any moisture the front does have. For that reason, most of us will likely stay dry Thursday with only enough moisture to support cloud development. On Saturday, another cold front will approach us bringing a little bit of a better chance for a stray thunderstorm. Dew points will likely spike a bit on Saturday, indicating that there will be some more moisture to work with. Still, any precipitation will likely be very isolated.

HEATING UP THIS WEEKEND: The first weekend of the fall season is almost here and we’re ringing it in on a hot note. Temperatures will soar back into the upper 80s on Saturday. It won’t feel quite as comfortable as the last couple of days because of the higher humidity expected too. By Sunday, we’ll slowly start to see the cooling affect with temperatures starting to fall back into the mid 80s. Both Saturday and Sunday will likely be around 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year! There doesn’t appear to be any significant cool-down in the forecast and no end in sight to the unseasonably warm temperatures. Fall has arrived, but the cooler air is holding out on us.

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann