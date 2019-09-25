× Dauphin County woman charged with refusing to comply with no-trespass order at Harrisburg Walmart

HARRISBURG — A Dauphin County woman has been charged with one count of criminal trespass after police say she violated a no-trespass letter issued by loss prevention officers at a Harrisburg Walmart.

Patricia Henry, 65, was charged after Swatara Township Police were dispatched to the store, located on the 6500 block of Grayson Road, on August 27, police say. She had been issued a no-trespass letter by the store two days earlier, but allegedly refused to sign it and left, according to police.

But on August 27, Henry allegedly returned to the store and became verbally combative after being approached by a Loss Prevention Officer, who called police when she entered the store and refused to leave, police say.