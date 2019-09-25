Gamestop recalls collectible helmets due to potential mold exposure

GameStop has issued a recall for about 20,000 of its collectible helmets due to potential mold exposure, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Description: This recall involves the  T-51b Power Armor  Helmet. The one-size fits-all helmet is constructed of ABS plastic and has a polyester/cotton blend fabric liner with elastic. The product name “T-51b” and “Power Armor Helmet” appears on the product packaging.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled collectible helmets and contact GameStop for a full refund and return instructions. GameStop is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Online at GameStop.com in June 2019 for about $150.

