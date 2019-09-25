× Homeless man arrested after breaking into vehicles in Middletown

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A homeless man was arrested after it was found that he had broken into multiple vehicles, and stolen cash and other items.

James Lake III, 21, is facing theft by unlawful taking and loitering charges for his role in the incident.

On September 25, police were advised of a masked person who was attempting to enter into vehicles in the area of the Nittany Place Apartment Complex in the 600 block of Spring Street in Middletown.

Upon arrival, police located Lake III in the area of Main Street and Catherine Street.

He was carrying a mask in his hand, dressed in all black, and wearing rubber gloves.

Police say that Lake III was found to be in possession of cash, bluetooth headphones, and cologne.

Now, he will face charges.

Police are reminding residents of Middletown Borough to lock your vehicles when you aren’t using them.

If you find that you may have been an unreported victim of this man attempting to enter into cars and steal items, contact Middletown Borough Police at (717) 558-6900.