× I-83 South will be reduced to one lane tonight from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for bridge work near Exit 18 in Springettsbury Twp.

YORK COUNTY — Interstate 83 South will be reduced to a single lane tonight at 9 p.m. through 6 a.m. Thursday while workers set bridge beams near Exit 18 in Springettsbury Township.

Travelers on I-83 North and I-83 South should expect slowing or stopped traffic within the work zone as crews set bridge beams for the new structure over Mill Creek, PennDOT says.

This work is part of the $58.3 million contract that was awarded to Cherry Hill Construction Inc., of Jessup, Maryland, which will reconstruct and widen 1.3 miles of I-83 and rebuild the Exit 18 interchange, according to PennDOT.

The reconfigured ramps will include two new loop ramps on the south side of the interchange which will eliminate the existing left turns from Route 124 East to I-83 North and from I-83 South to Route 124 East.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.