Lancaster man charged with failure to comply with registration of sexual offense

LANCASTER COUNTY — Ephrata Police have charged a registered sex offender from Lancaster after he allegedly failed to notify State Police and members of the Lancaster County Probation and Parole Office about a change in his employment status at an Ephrata business.

Benjamin R. Miller, 37, of Lancaster, is charged with one count of failure to comply with registration of sexual offense.

He was taken into custody and is currently incarcerated at Lancaster County Prison.