Lancaster woman accused of stealing lottery tickets, cigarettes from store where she worked

Posted 2:01 PM, September 25, 2019

LANCASTER — Police have charged a Lancaster woman with one count of retail theft after they say she stole lottery tickets and a pack of cigarettes from the convenience store where she was employed.

Alexandra T. Gonzalez, 35, was charged Monday after the incident, which occurred around 4:24 p.m. at a Sunoco station on the 1000 block of Harrisburg Pike, according to Manheim Township Police.

Police say Gonzalez stole $320 worth of lottery tickets, cashed in one winning ticket for $10, and stole a pack of cigarettes valued at $9.

When interviewed by police, Gonzalez allegedly admitted to the offense, police say. She was arrested, processed, and taken to Central Arraignment.

