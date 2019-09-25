× Man living in US illegally allegedly stole identity of Puerto Rico resident, obtained driver’s license in PA

A Colombian National living in the United States illegally allegedly stole the identity of a Puerto Rico resident and obtained a Pennsylvania driver’s license in May 2015 in Philadelphia.

State Police say Fabian Herrera-Vasquez never lived in Pennsylvania — rather Massachusetts — but maintained a driver’s license. He renewed the license in Bethlehem in December 2018.

An investigation found that 30-year-old Herrera-Vasquez used multiple identities in Massachusetts and obtained four separate driver’s licenses using stolen identities, according to police. All were revoked, expect for one.

Herrera-Vasquez is currently in a Massachusetts jail pending charges in that state, and subsequent extradition to Pennsylvania.

He’s been charged with forgery, tampering with records or identification, identity theft, unsworn falsification to authorities and tampering with public records or information.