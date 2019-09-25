× Nationals clinch wild card berth; other area teams eliminated from postseason contention

WASHINGTON– The first game of a doubleheader between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies solidified the postseason picture for our area’s teams.

The Nationals defeated the Phillies 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon, officially clinching a Wild Card spot and eliminating the Phillies from postseason contention.

Our other area teams, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles, have been out of the postseason picture nearly all season.

Currently, the Nationals sit at 88-69 with five games left to play.

It’s a remarkable comeback for a team that began the season 19-28, and dealt with injuries to ace P Max Scherzer.

3B Anthony Rendon may garner MVP votes after hitting .325 with 34 HR’s and 122 RBI’s.

The NL Wild Card game will be played in Washington on Tuesday, October 1.

Currently, the Milwaukee Brewers appear to be the favorites to face the Nationals, as both the Cubs and Mets sit one game away from elimination.