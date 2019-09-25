× Newport man injured after crashing motorcycle in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– A Newport man was injured after crashing his motorcycle.

Shane Coble, 39, suffered suspected serious injuries as a result of the crash.

On August 25 around 9:15 p.m., Coble was driving his 2010 Harley Davidson Super Glide on Old Ferry Road in Howe Township when it left the roadway and struck a ditch and concrete drainage pipe.

As a result of the crash, Coble suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported from the scene by EMS to Holy Spirit Hospital.

There is no word on his condition at this time.

The motorcycle suffered disabling damage and was towed from the scene, as well.