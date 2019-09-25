Police investigate theft of alcohol from Wine and Spirits store in Middletown

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating the theft of alcohol from the Wine and Spirits store on East Main Street in Middletown.

The theft occurred around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the pictured individual entered the store and stole several items. He then fled in a white van (also pictured). Police note that van was being driven by another person.

It’s believed that this incident may be part of an ongoing crime spree throughout the area at additional liquor stores, including in Harrisburg, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact Middletown Police at 717-558-6900.