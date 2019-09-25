× Police: Lancaster fugitive posted live video of himself holding a gun as officers surrounded the home in was in

LANCASTER — Police in Lancaster say they apprehended a man wanted for posting a threat to kill family members in the Poconos on social media last Thursday on the 800 block of Prangley Ave.

Charles L. Olivencia, 29, had two active bench warrants in Lancaster County for other domestic offenses at the time of his arrest, police say.

Officers developed information that he might be staying at the Prangley Avenue residence, and arrived there at about 11 a.m. on Sept. 19, according to police. They made contact with Shaylyn Rodriguez, 29, who allegedly told police Olivencia was not there and refused to give the officers permission to search the home, according to police.

While officers were still outside the home, police say, State Police in the Poconos called to report that a family member in Northeast Pennsylvania had told him Olivencia was posting live video of himself holding a handgun and stating that police had his house surrounded. It was believed that Olivencia was making the video from inside Rodriguez’s home, police say.

Officers established a perimeter around the home, evacuated Rodriguez and her child, and attempted to contact Olivencia, police say. A few moments later, Olivencia exited the home and surrendered to police.

Officers checked inside the residence and did not locate anyone else inside. A search of the home yielded a .22 caliber revolver, which police say Olivencia is prohibited from owning or possessing.

Olivencia was transported to the hospital for an evaluation, and was admitted, police say. He was released on Tuesday, then arraigned on a criminal complaint and charged with Persons Not To Possess (etc.) Firearms, a felony. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail.

A summons will be sent to Rodriguez for Hindering Apprehension, a misdemeanor offense, police say.