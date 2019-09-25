× Police seeking to identify suspect accused of using fraudulent prescription at Adams County pharmacy

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking assistance in identifying a suspect that is accused of using a fraudulent prescription.

Authorities say on July 9 and July 19, the above pictured suspect used a fraudulent prescription at the CVS Pharmacy located at the intersection of Route 15 and York Road in Gettysburg.

On both occassions, the suspect entered the store about 10 minutes prior to its closing, and provided a fraudulent prescription for Phenergan/Codeine and Zithromax.

The suspect paid for the prescriptions in cash.

During both incidents, the suspect wore a Washington Redskins’ hat, white polo shirt with short sleeves, gray athletic shorts, and had a mustache and a goatee.

Police also say that the suspect tucked his dreadlocks into the back of his shirt.

He is believed to be driving a white SUV.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact State Police at Gettysburg at 717-334-8111.