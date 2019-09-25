Rabid bat found near Gettysburg High School; one person receiving follow-up treatment after being exposed

Posted 4:31 PM, September 25, 2019, by
pa-dept-health

ADAMS COUNTY — A rabid bat was found flying around Gettysburg Area High School Saturday, and one person is receiving follow-up treatment after being exposed the animal, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The bat was found around noon on Saturday, a department spokesperson reported.

Anyone who might have been exposed to the animal is encouraged to call either the Adams County State Health Center at (724) 832-5315. The Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. After hours callers are encouraged to call (877) PA-HEALTH.

Those who are worried about a potential pet exposure to the animal are encouraged to contact their veterinarian for advice on protecting the pet and their family.

More information on rabies is available here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.