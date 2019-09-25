× Rabid bat found near Gettysburg High School; one person receiving follow-up treatment after being exposed

ADAMS COUNTY — A rabid bat was found flying around Gettysburg Area High School Saturday, and one person is receiving follow-up treatment after being exposed the animal, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The bat was found around noon on Saturday, a department spokesperson reported.

Anyone who might have been exposed to the animal is encouraged to call either the Adams County State Health Center at (724) 832-5315. The Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. After hours callers are encouraged to call (877) PA-HEALTH.

Those who are worried about a potential pet exposure to the animal are encouraged to contact their veterinarian for advice on protecting the pet and their family.

More information on rabies is available here.