State Senate approves bill to raise minimum age to buy tobacco in PA to 21 years old

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Senate voted by a 43-6 margin to approve legislation that would raise the minimum age to buy tobacco and vaping products in the state from 18 to 21.

The bill now goes to the state House for consideration.

If the bill passes, Pennsylvania would join 18 other states that have or will soon raise their minimum age to purchase tobacco.

Republican senators John DiSanto (Dauphin), Mike Regan (Cumberland/York), Doug Mastriano (Franklin), Joe Pittman (Indiana), and Gene Law (Lycoming) opposed the bill, along with Democratic Sen. Vince Hughes (Philadelphia).