× Steelers acquire TE Nick Vannett from Seahawks

PITTSBURGH– In the wake of an injury to TE Vance McDonald, the Steelers have made a trade to bring in another option.

The team has acquired TE Nick Vannett from the Seattle Seahawks for a fifth round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Vannett, 26, has seen limited action in three games this season, catching only four passes for 38 yards.

Last season, Vannett started 9 of the 15 games he played for Seattle and caught 29 passes for 269 yards and 3 TD’s.

McDonald, 29, is dealing with a shoulder sprain and is expected to miss a few weeks.

In the meantime, Vannett is expected to see some action for Pittsburgh.