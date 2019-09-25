Steelers acquire TE Nick Vannett from Seahawks

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 23: Nick Vannett #81 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates his touchdown with fans during the second quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at CenturyLink Field on December 23, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH– In the wake of an injury to TE Vance McDonald, the Steelers have made a trade to bring in another option.

The team has acquired TE Nick Vannett from the Seattle Seahawks for a fifth round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Vannett, 26, has seen limited action in three games this season, catching only four passes for 38 yards.

Last season, Vannett started 9 of the 15 games he played for Seattle and caught 29 passes for 269 yards and 3 TD’s.

McDonald, 29, is dealing with a shoulder sprain and is expected to miss a few weeks.

In the meantime, Vannett is expected to see some action for Pittsburgh.

