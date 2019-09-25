× Suspected serial gas station robber charged in two more cases, police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A 47-year-old Chambersburg man already accused of robbing at least six convenience stores in Pennsylvania and Maryland has been accused in two more cases, according to police.

Steven M. Revelle, of the 1200 block of Progress Road, was arrested on Sept. 5 on charges including robbery, theft, and simple assault related to six robberies in East Pennsboro, Silver Spring, and South Middleton townships in Cumberland County, Franklin Township, and Hagerstown, police say.

He has now been charged in two additional cases, police say.

The incidents occurred on Sept. 1, according to police. One robbery occurred at about 10:50 p.m. at an Exxon station on the 600 block of S. Enola Road in Enola. The second occurred at a Gulf station on Erford Road in Camp Hill.

After an investigation, police determined Revelle robbed both businesses, police say.