YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- The Sherwood Inn hosted the "Budmen for Boobies" breast cancer fundraiser Wednesday evening.

All proceeds of the fundraiser went to the PA Breast Cancer Coalition.

FOX43's MaryEllen Pann spoke with Daniele Yanich, the PA Breast Cancer Coalition community outreach coordinator, about the importance of the fundraising event for the organization.

You can learn more about the PA Breast Cancer Coalition here.