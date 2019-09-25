× Tip from Facebook leads to child porn charges for Chambersburg man

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A 30-year-old Chambersburg man has been charged after police say a tip from Facebook led to the discovery of suspected child pornography in his possession, according to state investigators.

Corey Campbell is charged with six counts of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility, all of which are felonies, investigators say. He is currently in Franklin County Jail in lieu of $125,000 bail.

Authorities began investigating in August, when Facebook reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that two files containing child pornography had been uploaded by an account maintained by Campbell, according to the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General’s Child Predator Unit, which filed the charges.

One of the files depicted an underage girl in a sexual situation, investigators say. The other file was of a man, completely clothed.

Investigators issued subpoenas to Comcast, Sprint, Google and Yahoo in order to obtain information about the account holder, which led them to Campbell. They conducted surveillance of his home in February, and obtained and executed a search warrant in March.

Campbell initially denied knowing anything about a photo of the underage girl, but confirmed the other image was of him, investigators say.

Investigators searching Campbell’s cell phone later found six images of “apparent child pornography that depict(s) indecent contact on minors,” according to court documents.