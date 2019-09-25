TRAFFIC ALERT: A stretch of Route 30 will be closed this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY Pa. -- Heads up drivers: It's busy now, but this weekend, part of Route 30 in Lancaster County will be quiet.

An emergency bridge repair project is scheduled on the Hill Street Overpass.

The highway will be closed between the Prospect Road and Mountville Exits from 8 p.m. Friday night until 6 a.m. Monday morning.

"Weekend is probably the best, but there is never really a good time," explained Mike Crochunis, a spokesman for PennDOT.

This June, a tractor trailer hit the bridge, damaging its outer beam and exposing steel strands.

"There was some concrete knocked off the bridge beam," explained Crochunis. "It actually did strike some vehicles. Fortunately, nobody was injured."

Crews will be removing the damaged beam and setting a new one.

"Of course, we can't have traffic traveling under that," added Crochunis.

Approximately 56,000 drivers travel that stretch every day; they will be directed to Prospect Road and Columbia and College Avenues.

"I think it's going to be a pain in the you know what out here cause the amount of traffic, every now and then there is a wreck on 30, and they detour them over, and it's terrible, like I live in Wrightsville, and it's terrible through there... bumper to bumper forever and sometimes bumper to bumper accidents," said Hip Young of York County.

"I'm off work so I don't have to worry," said Randy Dunlap of York County. "If the bridge needs repaired, it needs repaired."

PennDOT officials say replacing the beam is the hard part.

Once that is done, they can work on finishing other repairs on the bridge.

The entire project is expected to wrap up by the end of November.