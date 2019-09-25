× Traffic signals replacement scheduled for Hollywood Drive/Springwood Road Intersection in York Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a traffic signals replacement project is scheduled to begin Monday, September 30, at the intersection of Hollywood Drive (Route 3024) and Springwood Road (Route 2002) in York Township, York County.

This project includes the replacement of the existing traffic signal, the construction of ADA curb ramps, and the placement of pavement markings at the intersection of Hollywood Drive and Springwood Road, and the installation of signals communication equipment at the intersection of South Queen Street (Route 74) and Springwood Road/Commercial Drive, and the intersection of South Queen Street and Tyler Run Road/Donna Lane.

There will be daily single lane closures from 9 AM to 3 PM. There may be intermittent flagging during work hours. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

This project is expected to be completed by late December 2019.

Wyoming Electric and Signal, Inc., of Wyoming, PA, is the prime contractor on this $280,000 project.

