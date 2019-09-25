Turning warmer again with plenty of sunshine for Wednesday!

WARMING BACK UP: Comfortable air stays in place through the middle of the week, but temperatures start to warm back up on Wednesday! Skies are mostly clear to start this morning, with cooler morning temperatures too. Those numbers begin in the upper 40s to middle 50s. The rest of Wednesday is filled with plenty of sunshine, and the warming begins. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Humidity levels stay comfortable despite the increase in temperatures. Skies stay mostly clear through the night, and it’s a bit milder with increasing clouds late. Expect overnight lows in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. The next cold front crosses the area on Thursday, and it brings a small chance for a couple showers. Otherwise, expect a drier and even warmer day for the region. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s. Friday brings plenty of sunshine, and temperatures fall back a touch. Afternoon highs are in the lower to middle 80s. Humidity levels remain comfortable despite the warmer conditions.

VERY WARM WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Temperatures boost a little higher for the weekend! Saturday brings partly cloudy skies, and the humidity makes a comeback. Afternoon high temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s. The next system approaches, so there’s a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Sunday is looking very similar, with a mixture of clouds and sunshine, humid conditions and toasty temperatures. Afternoon highs reach the middle to upper 80s.

STAYING WARM NEXT WEEK: Monday brings partly sunny skies and dry conditions for Central PA. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday turns even warmer under a mixture of clouds and sunshine. The mainly dry trend continues with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. It continues to feel muggy through the early part of next week.

