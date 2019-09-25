WATCH: Coverage of President Trump’s meeting with Ukraine president Volodymr Zelensky

President Donald Trump was expected to meet with the President of Ukraine in New York City Wednesday, hours after the White House released the transcript of a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that prompted the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry by the House of Representatives.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday the House would launch an inquiry into the president, setting up a dramatic constitutional clash just over a year before the presidential election.

Watch FOX News coverage of the meeting in the viewer above, beginning at 2:15 p.m.

