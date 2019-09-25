WATCH: Coverage of President Trump’s meeting with Ukraine president Volodymr Zelensky

​​

President Donald Trump was expected to meet with the President of Ukraine in New York City Wednesday, hours after the White House released the transcript of a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that prompted the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry by the House of Representatives.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday the House would launch an inquiry into the president, setting up a dramatic constitutional clash just over a year before the presidential election.

Watch FOX News coverage of the meeting in the viewer above, beginning at 2:15 p.m.