WATCH: President Trump holds press conference following meeting with Ukrainian president

President Donald Trump is expected to hold a press conference at 4 p.m. Wednesday following his meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

A midsummer phone call between Trump and Zelenskiy, in which the president asked Zelenskiy to look into why his country’s top prosecutor apparently ended an investigation into the business dealings of Joe Biden’s son in Ukraine, was the subject of controversy since a whistleblower complained that Trump pressured the foreign leader for political advantage.

The White House released a transcript of the phone call earlier Wednesday, one day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the launch of a full impeachment inquiry.

