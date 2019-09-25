× Woman convicted in Lancaster County of harassing, threatening female victim remains at large, prosecutors say

LANCASTER COUNTY — Authorities are searching for a 47-year-old Chester County woman recently convicted on charges she repeatedly threatened and harassed a woman in Lancaster County last year, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Pamela Ann See, of Nottingham, threatened the victim several times via Facebook Messenger, called her, and showed up at her house in May and June of 2018, prosecutors say. During the phone call, she told the victim “Today is the day you die.”

See was a stranger to the victim, according to prosecutors, who later determined the victim was a former girlfriend of See’s boyfriend. The harassment began with a Facebook message from See to the victim, in which See threatened to “beat the living dog (expletive)” out of the victim, prosecutors say.

She also sent the victim text messages, called from a blocked phone number, and showed up at the victim’s house, pacing and yelling about how she was going to beat the victim, according to prosecutors.

See was convicted of misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and harassment after a two-day trial in Lancaster County Court. She was sentenced to a 1- to 12-month prison term, followed by four years of probation by Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright.

She did not appear at trial, but was convicted and sentenced while an attorney represented her, prosecutors say.

See remains at large with an active warrant for her arrest. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department.