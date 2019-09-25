× York teen wanted after allegedly shooting woman in legs

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police have issued an arrest warrant for a York teen that is accused of shooting a woman in the legs.

Jervin Perez, 19, is wanted on criminal attempt homicide and aggravated assault, among other related charges.

On September 24 around 2:10 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of Kurtz Avenue in York for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim and witnesses that identified Perez as the shooter.

Prior to the shooting, police say that the victim was walking down by the street by her house when she was approached by Perez, who then shot at her several times.

Police say that the victim was targeted by Perez in the shooting.

A nearby elementary school was locked down for a short time due to the incident.

A warrant was obtained for Perez and he is now wanted.

Anyone with information on this incident, or the whereabouts of this individual is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department in any of the following ways:

Instructions for submitting tips

1) click on submit a tip

2) fill out all available boxes Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS York City Police Tip Line at ‪717-849-2204 York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219