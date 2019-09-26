2 men arrested on drug, gun charges in York City

YORK — Two men were arrested earlier this week on drug and gun charges, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities — York County Drug Task Force officers, agents from the state Attorney General’s Office and York City Police — served a search warrant Tuesday afternoon at a home on North Tremont Street in York City.

The DA’s Office says Nathan Aponte and Ivan Feliciano-Rivera, both 31 years old, were at the residence during the search.

Authorities located approximately 350 grams of cocaine, small amounts of Oxycodone and Morphine pills, two handguns — one of which had the serial number obliterated — and $2,300 in cash, according to the DA’s Office.

Aponte has been charged with possession of a firearm with a manufacture number altered, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, conspiracy – possession with intent to deliver cocaine and simple possession of controlled substances, court documents show.

Feliciano-Rivera faces one count each of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and conspiracy – possession with intent to deliver cocaine, according to court documents.

“I am thankful to Attorney General Josh Shapiro and his team who have made it a priority to provide manpower and resources to law enforcement in York County,” said District Attorney Dave Sunday. “These additional resources continue to make a positive impact in our community and I am forever grateful.”

Attorney General Shapiro added, “Pennsylvania communities deserve to be free from the threat of illegal drugs and guns on their streets. I’m proud to work with the District Attorney’s Office and York City Police to hold those accountable who violate our drug and firearm laws and keep the people of York City safe.”