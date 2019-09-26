× Arrest warrant issued for man accused of assaulting victim in New Holland

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 25-year-old man.

Isaiah Rodriguez is accused of assaulting an individual at a home on Brimmer Avenue in New Holland.

Rodriguez allegedly choked the victim, struck her in the head and bit her hand Sunday. Police say he fled prior to officers’ arrival.

The warrant charges Rodriguez with strangulation and simple assault, court documents show.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts should contact New Holland Police at 717-354-4646.