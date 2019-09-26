× Authorities searching for 7-week-old boy who may be at special risk of harm or injury

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities are searching for a 7-week-old boy who may be at special risk of harm or injury.

It’s believed that the boy, Ambrose Klingensmith, is with Jeannette Funner, 32, and Daemon Klingensmith, 23. Another child is with them also: a 3-year-old boy with blonde hair.

State Police say they are traveling in a gold/silver 2001 Buick Century with license plate # LBD6681. They were last seen at 1:45 p.m. Thursday heading south on Route 19 (Washington Road) and McMurray Road in Washington County.

Anyone with information on the infant should call 911 or West Mifflin Police at 412-461-3125.