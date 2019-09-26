× Columbia police investigating stolen Yamaha motorcycle

LANCASTER COUNTY — Columbia Borough Police are investigating the theft of a motorcycle reported on Sept. 17.

Police say the victim, a resident of the 100 block of North Third Street, reported the theft around 1:30 p.m.

The motorcycle is a 1998 Yamaha GS with the serial number JYACH01C7WA000574, which is not street legal, police say. The victim reported the motorcycle was stolen from his back yard, according to police.

Anyone with information as to this theft is encouraged to contact the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735.