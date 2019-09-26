× Cumberland County father, daughter arrested in workers compensation fraud case, police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A father and daughter from Cumberland County have been charged in a workers compensation fraud case, according to Mount Holly Springs Police.

Samuel Ecker and his daughter, Jenny Stine, both of Mount Holly Springs, are both charged with one count of felony insurance fraud, 13 counts of access device fraud, one count of theft, one count of theft by deception, one count of receiving stolen property, and one count of conspiracy, according to police.

In addition, Stine is charged with 13 counts of forgery, police say.

Police say they began investigating in September, when Ecker reported that his workers compensation checks had been stolen and cashed. Investigators determined that Stine had cashed the checks on a fake bank account and split the proceeds between herself and her father.

Further investigation revealed the injury Ecker was claiming compensation for never actually occurred, according to police.

Ecker has been placed into Cumberland Count Prison on an arrest warrant and Stine’s charges have been filed at the Magisterial Judges Office.