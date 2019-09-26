Dauphin County woman accused of stealing $242 worth of items from Swatara Township Walmart

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A 58-year-old Dauphin County woman has been charged with retail theft after she allegedly stole items from a Walmart earlier this month, according to Swatara Township Police.

Yvonne Hilbert is charged with one count of retail theft after the Sept. 1 incident, which occurred at a Walmart store on the 6500 block of Grayson Road, police say.

Hilbert allegedly stole $241.10 worth of merchandise from the store, according to police.

