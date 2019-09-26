FOX43 Capitol Beat – State Rep. Andrew Lewis

Dauphin County Republican Representative Andrew Lewis was a guest this week on the FOX43 Capitol Beat to recap a busy week at the State Capitol.

Among the topics include his thoughts on Governor Tom Wolf’s request the General Assembly look into full legalization of marijuana. Governor Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman cited “65-75% approval” from Pennsylvania citizens who attended his marijuana listening tour earlier in the year.

Wolf is also calling on the legislature to work on a bill to address decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana possession, and expunging criminal records of people convicted of marijuana-related crimes.

Representative Lewis also discussed a number of gun reform bills which passed out of the House Judiciary Committee this week, which FOX43’s Chelsea Koerbler reported on here.

Lewis has a number of bills he’s working on passing this legislative session. House Bill 995, also known as the “Fighting Chance Act,” is a bipartisan co-sponsored bill with Philadelphia Democrat Malcolm Kenyatta which deals with criminal justice and occupational license reforms. House Bill 1296 creates an Education Scholarship Account for students in military families. A third bill, HB1848, provides a tax credit for expenses incurred for long-term care insurance.