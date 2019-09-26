× Man accused of breaking into vehicles outside Capital City Plaza

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Lower Allen Township Police have charged a 42-year-old Cumberland County man with theft from a motor vehicle after they say he was caught illegally entering a vehicle in the parking lot of the Capital City Plaza on Wednesday.

Justin Waddington is also accused of entering several vehicles at the same location on Tuesday, police say.

Officers were responding to the Capital City Plaza Wednesday morning to investigate the suspected thefts from the day before when they were informed that a suspect, later identified as Waddington, was actually being observed breaking into another vehicle on surveillance cameras.

Police arrived and took Waddington into custody. It was later confirmed he was the same suspect who had committed the break-ins from the day before, police say.