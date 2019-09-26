× Man charged after shooting himself in the leg while ‘playing’ with handgun in moving vehicle

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A Dauphin County man has been charged with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct after accidentally shooting himself in the leg last month in Swatara Township, police say.

Timothy Verbos, 26, was allegedly “playing” with a handgun while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle during the incident, which occurred on August 30. The gun went off, causing Verbos to suffer a gunshot wound to his left leg, according to police. The bullet entered his left thigh and exited near his knee, police say.

The bullet would have struck the driver of the vehicle had it not hit something under the dashboard, police say.

The driver pulled off at the Paxtang Grill at City Park Drive and Derry Street and called police.

Charges against Verbos were filed Sept. 10.