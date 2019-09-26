× Man convicted of first-degree murder in shooting death of patron outside Red Rose Restaurant & Lounge

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Windsor man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the July 2018 shooting death of 24-year-old Chad Merrill, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

James Saylor, now 25, was also found guilty of ethnic intimidation, recklessly endangering another person, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle and harassment in connection with the shooting that took place outside of the Red Rose Restaurant & Lounge in Hellam Township, the DA’s Office said.

Police said Saylor was kicked out of the bar around 1 a.m. on July 21, 2018 after he called the victim’s friend, Jerrell Douglas, a racial slur during an argument.

Surveillance video from the restaurant showed Saylor being kicked out of the bar, walking toward his pick-up truck and then shooting one round at the building.

It also showed Merrill walking outside in the direction of Saylor’s truck, and then falling to the ground.

Merrill was shot in the chest and taken to York Hospital, where he died at 1:50 a.m.