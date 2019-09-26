Mass shooting preparedness training includes “Stop the Bleed” program

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Due to the unfortunate rise of mass shootings in our society, training and preparedness for those situations is a necessity.

Since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, the Stop the Bleed program was initiated in 2012 by Homeland Security. It was determined that had the bleeding of the victims been controlled, about 30% of them would have survived.

Today, Adam Marden of Susquehanna Valley EMS stopped by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer more on the campaign and techniques to slow and stop bleeding.

He was joined by Officer Chad Nagel of the East Hempfield Police Department, who offered more on mass shooting preparedness training.

