New Cumberland man will serve 5 years in prison for receipt of child pornography

HARRISBURG — A New Cumberland man will serve five year in prison for receipt of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Earl Cook, 55, will also be on five years of supervised release following his prison term, the Office added.

U.S. Attorney David Freed said Cook admitted to receiving child pornography over the internet between October 2014 and March 2015.