× NFL: Super Bowl LIV halftime show performers will be Jennifer Lopez, Shakira

The National Football League announced Thursday via Twitter that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be the featured performers in the Halftime Show of Super Bowl LIV.

The show is sponsored by Pepsi.

Lopez, 50, is a singer, dancer, songwriter, actress, and businesswoman, and the star of the hit movie “Hustlers.”

Shakira, 42, is a Brazilian singer, songwriter and dancer best known for the 2005 hit “Hips Don’t Lie.”

J-Lo and Shakira confirmed the news on Twitter minutes later.

Super Bowl LIV will be played on Feb. 2, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.