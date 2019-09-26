× One person taken to hospital after crash on Interstate 81 NB in Cumberland County; road closed

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 81 that has left the road closed.

According to emergency dispatch, crews responded to Interstate 81 Northbound near mile marker 55 for a reported crash.

One person was taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The circumstances around the crash are unknown, but PennDOT says that Interstate 81 Northbound is closed, and all traffic should detour at Exit 52.

Crash confirmed on I-81 NB near MP 54.8 in Cumberland Co – NB lanes are CLOSED all traffic will detour at Exit 52. Your best chance to bail before delays is at PA-74 or PA-641. https://t.co/phNxTKzi1o — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) September 26, 2019