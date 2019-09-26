× PennDOT to shift single-lane traffic pattern in Route 222 NB Work Zone near Ephrata

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that starting at 9 PM Thursday night, September 26, its contractor will begin shifting traffic in the work zone on U.S. 222 northbound over Pleasant Valley Road in West Earl Township and Glenwood Drive in Ephrata Township, Lancaster County. Traffic will be shifted from the right (driving) lane to the left (passing) lane by 5 AM Friday, September 27.

Travelers can expect to encounter slow-moving or stopped traffic within the work zone as the contractor use rolling roadblocks to install concrete barrier and place pavement markings to shift traffic from the right lane to the left lane.

No work will be performed by the contractor on Route 222 during the day on Thursday, September 26, and Friday, September 27.

These long-term single-lane restrictions will remain in effect on the U.S. 222 northbound mainline work zone through Friday, November 22.

U.S. 222 northbound averages more than 25,500 vehicles traveled daily. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.

This work is part of a $5,088,332 contract being conducted by Kinsley Construction Co. of the City of York, York County, to rehabilitate four U.S. 222 mainline bridges and five overhead bridges. Bridge work this year is focused on painting the East Mohler Church Road bridge over U.S. 222 and the rehab of the four mainline U.S. 222 southbound and northbound bridges over Glenwood Drive in Ephrata Township and Pleasant Valley Road in West Earl Township.

U.S. 222 mainline bridge work includes concrete bridge deck and beam repairs, expansion joint replacement, and a latex-modified concrete overlay. Bridge crews are conducting full-depth bridge deck repairs, removing and replacing 5’x20’x1’ sections of concrete, and replacing each bridge joint for half of the width of the bridge. This work cannot be conducted within the timeframe of an overnight lane closure and then have the lane available to carry traffic the following morning. Staged construction lengthens the amount of time it takes to conduct this work. However, it allows a single-lane of travel to be opened to traffic. Otherwise these bridges would need to be closed and the road detoured for this type of work.

Similar work was completed last year on the East Mohler Church Road bridge over U.S. 222 as well as concrete bridge deck and beam repairs, and minor drainage work on the Miley Road, Pool Road, and Peach Road bridges over U.S. 222 in West Earl Township, and the Kramer Mill Road bridge over U.S. 222 in East Cocalico Township.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for roadway construction operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

