Planet Fitness donates equipment to Susquehanna Valley EMS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. - The Planet Fitness location in Columbia is helping local first responders stay in shape.

On Tuesday, the business donated workout equipment and machines to Susquehanna Valley EMS.

Planet Fitness is required to change it's equipment every 5 years, which creates an opportunity to give the used machines to those who will get good use out of it.

Allison Whitaker, Director of Marketing for Planet Fitness says, "It's a joy. What we're about is the judgement-free zone, inclusiveness, trying to provide an affordable, easy accessible way to workout. So now, we get to help a group that can pay this forward to the people who are helping us, the first responders."

Planet Fitness has also donated old equipment to other non-profit organizations in the area.