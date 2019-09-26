× Police locate missing Mechanicsburg man

Update (Friday, 1:30 p.m.): Keener has been located and is safe, police say.

Previously

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Upper Allen Township Police are searching for a missing Mechanicsburg man.

Seth Adam Keener, 37, of the 1000 block of Lancaster Boulevard, was last seen Sunday night, police say. He has failed to show up for work, and has a condition that causes family and police to be concerned for his welfare. He may be driving a green 2014 Ford Escape, with PA registration KFL3580.

Keener is described as a white male, about 5-10 and 300 pounds, with brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 717-238-9676.