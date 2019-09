× Police search for missing 49-year-old man

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a missing 49-year-old man.

Tony Gonder was last seen at his residence on August 31.

Police say his vehicle was located Monday near the intersection of Mentzer Gap Road and Rattlesnake Run Road.

Anyone with information on Gonder’s whereabouts should contact Washington Township Police at 717-762-1145.