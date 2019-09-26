Police searching for missing Mechanicsburg man

Posted 1:27 PM, September 26, 2019, by

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Upper Allen Township Police are searching for a missing Mechanicsburg man.

Seth Adam Keener, 37, of the 1000 block of Lancaster Boulevard, was last seen Sunday night, police say. He has failed to show up for work, and has a condition that causes family and police to be concerned for his welfare. He may be driving a green 2014 Ford Escape, with PA registration KFL3580.

Keener is described as a white male, about 5-10 and 300 pounds, with brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 717-238-9676.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.