Police seek help in identifying suspected soap thief at Lancaster Weis Markets

LANCASTER — Manheim Township Police are searching for a retail theft suspect who made allegedly a clean getaway after stealing more than $100 worth of soap from a Weis Markets store on Millersville Pike in separate incidents earlier this month.

Police say the suspect entered the store at about 9:10 a.m. on Sept. 3 and made off with $54.94 worth of soap. He allegedly returned to the store at about 3:08 p.m. on Sept. 15 and stole $62.94 worth of soap.

On both occasions, the man fled without being caught by store personnel, police say.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.