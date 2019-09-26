× Police: Vehicle stolen from apartment complex in Upper Allen Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating the theft of a vehicle.

Police were called to the Belle Terre Apartments around 6 p.m. Thursday for the report of the stolen vehicle.

The vehicle, a gold 2007 Saturn Aura sedan with license plate # KNZ3446, was stolen between 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and 4 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the Saturn was spotted in Harrisburg City and was involved in a hit-and-run crash Thursday evening. Due to the crash, the vehicle will likely have front-end damage.

Anyone with information should contact Upper Allen Township Police at 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-8273. Tips can be submitted here.