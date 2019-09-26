Progressive top-prize winning Fast Play ticket worth $895,652 sold at York Sheetz store

YORK COUNTY — A progressive top prize-winning ticket worth more than $895,000 was sold at a Sheetz store on East Market Street in York on Wednesday, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The $895,652-winning Extreme Green ticket was sold at Sheetz’s location at 3998 E. Market St. The store receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the Lottery says.

Extreme Green is a $20 Fast Play game that offers 20 progressive top prizes, starting at $200,000, according to the Lottery.

Fast Play games print on-demand from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal. They are similar to Scratch-Off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing, the Lottery says.

To see if they’ve won a prize, players can review the ticket, or scan it at a Lottery retailer or with the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s official app. The holder of a top-prize winning Fast Play ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

