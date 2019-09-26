Showers clear, warm air stays with us through the weekend

FEW SHOWERS, CLEARING: A few showers persist through the late morning and into the early afternoon. We clear out as we head into the evening. Still, partly cloudy skies throughout the day do help limit afternoon temperatures. Still, highs reach the low-80s, which is about ten degrees above normal. We dip back into 50s overnight tonight.

WARM WEEKEND: Dry conditions return Friday, but it certainly won’t feel like the last Friday of September. Afternoon highs touch the mid-80s for yet another High School Football Frenzy Friday. Annville-Cleona takes on Lancaster Catholic for our Game of the Week. Skies remain clear into the weekend. Temperatures climb even higher. Morning lows get back into the 60s, but afternoon highs raise into the upper-80s. A stray pop-up storm could move in Saturday, but most of us stay dry. Sunday hits the mid-80s as we finish the last weekend of September under dry and partly cloudy skies.

TEMPS DON’T DROP: Monday is a bit cooler, but we stay way above average heading into next week. A monotonous dry pattern continues. Highs hit low-80s Monday with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday and Wednesday rise again into the upper-80s, just shy of 90-degrees. Stay cool!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann